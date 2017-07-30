Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are competing for £10m French wingman Marcus Coco, according to reports.

It is suggested that head coach David Wagner wants the 21-year-old from Guingamp , who was a top target for Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez going into the summer.

Coco has impressed in France’s Ligue 1 over the past couple of years and has also attracted attention from Town’s Premier League rivals Southampton, according to The Sun.

Laurent Koscielny is a product of the Guingamp club and Coco, a French Under 21 international, is tipped to follow him into the big time.

Our sources close to PPG Canalside suggest that will not be with Town and David Wagner, however.

Coco still has three years left on his contract but would be allowed to leave for a suitable offer.

Town boss Wagner, who is willing to listen to ‘serious offers’ for Nahki Wells, is assessing if he needs to further strengthen before the end of the transfer window and, if so, in what areas of the squad.