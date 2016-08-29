Huddersfield Town loan Kyle Dempsey to Fleetwood Town

Huddersfield Town have loaned midfielder Kyle Dempsey to Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old’s stay at the League One club will run to the end of the season, but Town have a recall option in January.

The development comes ahead of transfer deadline day on Wednesday, when the cut-off is 11.00pm.

Town boss David Wagner, who has guided his charges to the top of the Championship, expects it to be the last bit of business the club is involved in.

Dempsey’s move comes as no surprise.

The former Carlisle United man, signed for £300,000 during the 2015 close-season, made 24 appearances, half of them starts, last time around.

But with increased competition (on-loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and Croatian Ivan Paurevic have been added to existing midfield options Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and the highly-rated Philip Billing) he hasn’t featured in a matchday squad this season.

Wagner said the week before last that a loan was a possibility for the Whitehaven-born player.

Dempsey is under contract until 2018, when Town can add a further 12 months to the deal.

Fleetwood, bossed by Wagner’s fellow German Uwe Rosler, are eight in League I after winning 2-0 at Southend United.

They host Blackburn Rovers Under 23s in the English Football League Trophy on Tuesday and Coventry City in League I on Saturday.

Head coach Wagner said: “Kyle is a talented young player and his development is very important to us.

“We cannot offer him regular football at the moment, but that is what he needs for his continued improvement now.

“I talked very honestly with Kyle about the possibility of a loan, but it was important that the club he joined had to be right.

“Fleetwood play a similar style of football to us and I believe Kyle will thrive in Uwe’s system.

“We’ll watch him very closely during his time with Fleetwood, where I am sure he will do very well.”