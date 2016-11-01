Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have loaned teenage goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to Radcliffe Borough.

The 19-year-old’s stay at the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club runs through to November 30.

He could make his debut in tonight’s First Division North home clash with Hyde United.

Radcliffe are 13th in a table topped by Brighouse Town.

Ryan joined Town from hometown club Limerick in August 2014.

Radcliffe have moved fast after on-loan Everton keeper Matthew Johnson broke a leg during Saturday’s home clash with Colne.

The incident caused the match to be abandoned.

Non-league clubs are able to operate outside the transfer windows.