Huddersfield Town have loaned teenage goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to Radcliffe Borough.

The 19-year-old’s stay at the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club runs through to November 30.

He could make his debut in tonight’s First Division North home clash with Hyde United.

Radcliffe are 13th in a table topped by Brighouse Town.

Ryan joined Town from hometown club Limerick in August 2014.

Radcliffe have moved fast after on-loan Everton keeper Matthew Johnson broke a leg during Saturday’s home clash with Colne.

The incident caused the match to be abandoned.

Non-league clubs are able to operate outside the transfer windows.