Huddersfield Town have loaned Luke Coddington to Wrexham.

The move, which runs until December 10, eases a goalkeeping problem at the National League club.

Regular Wrexham stopper Shwan Jalal has a hamstring injury.

And goalkeeping coach Chris Dunn had to replace him in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at North Ferriby United.

Coddington, who could face Braintree Town at the Racecourse Ground this Saturday, has returned early from Town’s Spanish training camp to complete the paperwork and train with the North Wales side, who are 14th in the fifth tier.

The 21-year-old former England junior international and grandson of ex-Town defender and captain John Coddington was a close-season signing after his release by Middlesbrough.

He signed a one-year contract, with the club having the option of a year’s extension, and joined Frankie Bunn’s development squad.

He has made three Under 23 appearances for Town this season.

Both Town’s football operations chief Stuart Webber and academy boss Steve Weaver have worked at Wrexham in the past.

Town's lead academy goalkeeping coach Paul Clements said: "This is a great opportunity for Luke to get some game time along with the experience of a big club with a good following and the demands of playing for points in front of a crowd.



“Luke will get the benefits and come back a better goalkeeper for it, which is only good for us.



“Personally from someone who first worked with Luke when he was 12 years-old I am looking forward to watching this next stage of his development.”

Coddington becomes the third Town development player out on loan.

His fellow keeper Tadhg Ryan is at Radcliffe Borough and defender Fraser Horsfall at their Northern Premier League First Division North rivals Trafford.

Ryan is set for a fourth appearance when Radcliffe visit Colne on Saturday.

And fellow 19-year-old Horsfall has also played three times for Trafford, who host Mickleover Sports in the FA Trophy second round qualifying.

Town Under 23s are in Professional Development League action at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday (12.00).