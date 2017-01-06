Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jose Mourinho is a confirmed fan of Izzy Brown.

The Portuguese handed him a first-team debut at Chelsea and said he would take the blame if the forward failed to become a senior England player under his management.

That pledge became redundant when Mourinho left the London club in December 2015.

Now it seems Brown aims to prove he is a special one to current Stamford Bridge boss Antonio Conte - with the help of Huddersfield Town .

The junior international who turns 20 on Saturday is being tipped to join the John Smith’s Stadium club for the reminder of the season, with his loan to Championship rivals Rotherham United being cut short.

He would link up with clubmate Kasey Palmer, who has been at Town since the start of the campaign, with supporters hoping he can make the same kind of impact as David Wagner’s men chase promotion to the Premier League.

Peterborough-born Brown, who took his first steps with Leicester City before joining the West Bromwich Albion academy, certainly has the right credentials.

Albion made him the second youngest player in Premier League history at 16 years, 117 days by handing him a debut as a substitute in the 3-2 home defeat by Wigan Athletic in May 2013.

Within a couple of months, he had joined Chelsea for a compensation fee of around £1m and like Palmer, featured in the Barclays Under 21 Premier League title-winning team of 2014.

He skippered the Blues’ Under 19 side to UEFA Youth League glory in April 2015, and the following month, came off the bench in the 3-0 Premier League defeat at his former club West Brom.

Twice an FA Youth Cup winner with Chelsea into the bargain (Palmer was also in the successful sides of 2014 and 2015), Brown spent last season on loan to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, making 24 appearances.

At Rotherham, he has played 20 times, scoring three goals and chalking up five assists.

One of those games was the 2-1 defeat by Town at the John Smith’s in September.

While Brown, who played his first games for England Under 20s earlier this season and is contracted to Chelsea until 2019, can play in all the forward positions, Wagner sees him primarily as a wideman.

As he developed with Chelsea, he often caught the eye running from deep and exchanging passes with a teammate before shooting at goal.

His quick feet and vision help unlock defences, and at 6ft, he has the height and physique to withstand some rough treatment and make his presence felt.

Brown, also said to be a target of Birmingham City, has also shown a knack of creating pockets of space in key areas of the pitch.