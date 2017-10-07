Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne had a sensational game for loan side Oxford United at the weekend, creating four goals in the U's' 4-1 victory over Peterborough United.

After the match, manager Pep Clotet praised the 22-year-old for his quick-thinking and work-rate, highlighting his ability to bring his teammates into play.

He said: "Physically he had a really good performance and he had an ability of what he’s good at on these little half turns to find the striker and assist.

"He’s a player that is quick and thinks quickly, for me that’s his main ability. At the same time he’s a player who is very generous in his effort and helping his teammates."

We spoke to the Oxford Mail's chief sports writer David Pritchard to see what impact Payne has had on the U's since joining on loan from the Terriers.

How has Jack Payne settled at Oxford United?

"In short: very well.

"Although he joined late in pre-season, Payne was thrust into the starting line-up on the opening day of the season and immediately impressed – setting up both goals in a 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic."

Has he been able to establish himself in the first team?

"Manager Pep Clotet has started him in all but one league game so far. Tellingly, United have not won any of the three games in all competitions Payne has not started."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Is he now a key player at Oxford?

"Very much so and the feeling has been if sides stop Payne then United have found life very difficult. A succession of opponents have attempted to man-mark the playmaker in an effort to keep him quiet."

What has he brought to the club since joining?

"The most obvious thing has been an end product. By the end of September he had scored twice and provided a dozen assists. The haul includes having a hand in all United’s goals last weekend as they claimed a morale-boosting 4-1 win at Peterborough United."

Is he a popular member of the dressing room?

"As far as I can tell, yes. United’s dressing room would not tolerate someone coming in from a higher division club with a big-time Charlie approach and Payne’s attitude has been a big hit from day one."

With Payne in the side, how for can the U's go this season?

"Tough one. He certainly makes them a better team and improves their chances of getting in contention for the play-offs, but as a side they have yet to show the consistency needed to sustain a top-six push."

Will he be a player Oxford United would want to keep permanently?

"On the evidence of the first two months, definitely, and many fans would settle for just a guarantee he will be here for the whole of the campaign. Whenever he shines there is always a concern Huddersfield will end up triggering the clause which would see him recalled in January."