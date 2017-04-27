Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town loanee Kyle Dempsey has been named Fleetwood Town's young player of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Trawlermen on a season-long loan in the summer and has become a mainstay in the midfield.

Dempsey has made 43 appearances for Fleetwood in all competitions, scoring two goals in all competitions.

And the youngster's most recent goal could well be the most important.

Dempsey struck the winner against Gillingham last time out to keep Fleetwood's hopes of automatic promotion to the Championship alive.

If the Trawlermen beat Port Vale on the final day of the season and Bolton lose to Peterborough, Fleetwood would be promoted.

On receiving the award, Dempsey tweeted: "Thanks for all the messages!

"Great to be recognised by all you fans for the performances I've put in.

"Now to focus on the rest of season."