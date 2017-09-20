Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell will be the first Terrier to appear at Old Trafford this season - when he turns out for loan side Burton Albion against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Nigel Clough's Brewers side take on Jose Mourinho's United in the third round of the competition and 27-year-old Scannell is set to start.

The loaned-out Terrier is yet to complete 90 minutes for Burton as he builds his match fitness following his summer move.

He was left out of the squad for Norwich last week but played 77 minutes against Fulham at the weekend - causing constant problems for the opposition back four with his penetrative runs in behind.

Playing as a striker in a 5-3-2 formation he set up Stephen Warnock's opener in what proved to be a vital 2-1 win for Nigel Clough's side.

The Burton boss will hope to get a full game out of Scannell on Wednesday as he expects to have very little possession and latching on to balls over the top could be essential to a counter-attacking strategy.

He told the Burton Mail after Manchester United's 4-0 destruction of Everton at the weekend: "Everton are a very good team, and they literally couldn't get out of their half the first 10 minutes of the game - hopefully we will.

"We might try to kick it a bit further than them - we'll get a couple of balls in their corner flag if we can."

Scannell's pace could be critical in attempting to nick a goal against the joint best defence in the Premier League.

He will be hoping to use such a high profile game to kick-start a loan spell that has so far suffered from a lack of goals, assists and fitness.