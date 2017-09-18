Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be searching for their first League Cup fourth round appearance of the millennium when they take on Crystal Palace tomorrow night.

The Terriers have not got to the fourth stage of the competition since 1999/00, when they beat Scunthorpe United, Notts County and Chelsea on their way to the last 16.

Town were eventually beaten 2-1 by Wimbledon in the fourth round after extra time, equalling their second-best finish in England's secondary cup competition.

It was 15 years before that, back in 1982/83, when Town had last advanced to that stage thanks to wins over Doncaster Rovers, Oxford United and Leeds United in the then-named Milk Cup.

Arsenal halted the Terriers' progress in the last 16 that season with a 1-0 win at Highbury.

And it was the Gunners again who brought Town's best League Cup run to an end 50 years ago.

In the 1967/68 competition, Town eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, West Ham United and Fulham to set up a two-legged semi-final against Bertie Mee's Arsenal.

The Terriers were beaten 3-2 at Highbury and 3-1 at Leeds Road, allowing the Gunners passage to the final - in which they were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United.

Only 32 teams remain in this year's Carabao Cup, with Town one of 17 Premier League sides left in the competition.

The Terriers kick off at Selhurst Park at 7.45pm tomorrow, with four wins separating them from the final and their best League Cup finish ever.