So what is significant about August 12, 2014 as far as Huddersfield Town are concerned?

It was the last time they won a cup-tie - and they made hard work of it!

It took a last-gasp goal by Jon Stead to level the League Cup first-round clash at Chesterfield at 3-3.

Further goals by Nahki Wells, completing a hat trick for the Bermudian, and Joe Lolley earned a 5-3 win for caretaker manager Mark Lillis, in charge after the resignation of Mark Robins.

As Town look to the third round of the FA Cup next month, fans will recall two defeats by Reading at that stage of the competition.

And in the League Cup, there have been losses to Nottingham Forest, Notts County and, this season, Shrewsbury Town.

Jonathan Hogg has particular reason to forget the two meetings with Reading.

The midfielder was red carded in each!

In 2014/15, Nick Blackman’s 69th-minute goal clinched a 1-0 win for the Royals over Chris Powell’s Town.

Hogg walked in the final minute after a second bookable offence.

It was a different boss but the same opposition for David Wagner’s first taste of the FA Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

Town led after 57 minutes through Jamie Paterson before Matej Vydra equalised when his curling shot was deflected in, and Hal Robson-Kanu scored to put Reading ahead.

But Harry Bunn was adjudged to have been fouled in the box in stoppage time, despite claims it was outside the area, and Wells scored from the spot.

That set up a replay at the Madejski Stadium and Town made a flying start, with goals by Paterson and Tommy Smith putting them two up inside the opening quarter of an hour.

But the game hinged on Hogg’s dismissal for a foul on Vydra in the 27th minute.

Lucas Piazon drilled home the resultant free-kick, and while Town remained in front at half-time, Vydra levelled just before the hour mark when he finished off a counter-attack.

The Czech Republic internatiional scored two more from close range before Alex Fernandez’s late long-range fifth.

Town last win in the FA Cup was at Grimsby Town in the third round in 2013/14.

The Mariners twice led, through Ross Hannah and Craig Disley.

Oliver Norwood and Martin Paterson grabbed equalisers before an own goal by Aswad Thomas put Town through.

Charlton Athletic won 1-0 at the John Smith’s in round four.