Performance analyst Chris Markham has left Huddersfield Town to take up a new role with the Football Association.
The 30-year-old from Emley is set to lead a tactical analysis team at the governing body.
Markham, a Town fan since childhood, He has a masters degree in sports and exercise psychology from the University of Central Lancashire.
He joined Town in October 2009, initially on a voluntary basis.
Markham has used Prozone technology to provide statistics and analysis for a string of managers.
Lee Clark was at the helm when he arrived at the club, and Simon Grayson , Mark Robins , Chris Powell and David Wagner have followed.
Former Town first-team coach Mike Marsh moved to the FA at the end of last season.
Town are planning to appoint a successor to Markham, with the exact role still being discussed.