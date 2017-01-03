Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Performance analyst Chris Markham has left Huddersfield Town to take up a new role with the Football Association.

The 30-year-old from Emley is set to lead a tactical analysis team at the governing body.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate victory over Wigan Athletic Share this video Watch Next

Markham, a Town fan since childhood, He has a masters degree in sports and exercise psychology from the University of Central Lancashire.

He joined Town in October 2009, initially on a voluntary basis.

Markham has used Prozone technology to provide statistics and analysis for a string of managers.

Lee Clark was at the helm when he arrived at the club, and Simon Grayson , Mark Robins , Chris Powell and David Wagner have followed.

Former Town first-team coach Mike Marsh moved to the FA at the end of last season.

Town are planning to appoint a successor to Markham, with the exact role still being discussed.