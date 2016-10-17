Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town lose their proud home record as Sheffield Wednesday win derby

Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson analyses the first home defeat of the season in front of a record crowd at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner after the Sky Bet Championship match.
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner after the Sky Bet Championship match.

Huddersfield Town’s 100 per cent home record has gone - but it took a penalty to separate Sheffield Wednesday and David Wagner’s battling side.

A recorded gate of 22,368, the highest ever for a league game at the John Smith’s Stadium, saw Fernando Forestieri - who else? - put away a 67th-minute penalty awarded for handball by Rajiv van La Parra to earn the visitors all three points.

Former Italy Under 21 international Forestieri has long been a thorn in Town’s side going back to his days at Watford.

Now he’s one of the golden boys of last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists Wednesday, who look capable of another tilt at promotion.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: General view ahead of the game.

Forestieri has now scored and finished on the winning side in each of his last four visits to Huddersfield.

The tricky 26-year-old sealed a 1-0 victory in the same fixture last season, and the Owls seem to be something of a jinx side for both Wagner and Town, who haven’t beaten them in six attempts.

The head coach has lost out in all three of his meetings with Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal.

Both last season’s clashes were tight, and the latest was no different.

Town, who needed a Sunday lunchtime win in front of the Sky cameras to go back to the top after being overtaken by Norwich City and Newcastle United the previous day, bossed possession (66 per cent) and had more shots (12 to their visitors’ nine).

But they lacked that clinical touch, although it took a goalline clearance to deny Elias Kachunga an equaliser in the 80th minute.

Owls fans (there were 1,953 of them present) will point to the fact that Forestieri was inches away from putting them ahead in the 48th minute to support claims their win was deserved.

A deft first touch to Adam Reach’s lofted upfield ball gave him space for a dinked shot which beat Danny Ward but bounced against the Town keeper’s left-hand post.

Premier League whistler Graham Scott made a few questionable rulings, but there was little argument over the penalty as a Tom Lees shot thumped into the raised hands of van La Parra.

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.

Forestieri sent Ward the wrong way, and the win justified Carvalhal’s decision to make four changes to the side beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break (right-back Liam Palmer, centre-back Sam Hutchinson, midfielder David Jones and forward Gary Hooper came in).

Wagner’s men had won 1-0 at Ipswich Town in their previous game, and the boss made two changes from Portman Road, with Kasey Palmer and van La Parra in for Dean Whitehead and Sean Scannell.

Aaron Mooy shrugged off the effects of his long-haul trip to Australia to maintain his ever-present record, although he looked a little jaded, but Kachunga and Jonathan Hogg were once again impressive.

Both Kachunga and Palmer tested keeper Kieren Westwood in the first half, but Wagner, who pushed defenders Mark Hudson and Michael Hefele, on as a substitute, up front late on, will want his players to make more of whatever chances come their way on Wednesday night at Preston North End, whose former Town boss Simon Grayson was watching on.

More Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on the key to beating Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday's Head Coach Carlos Carvalhal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Portuguese head coach was understandably delighted to end David Wagner's run of John Smith's home victories

Previous Articles

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will bounce back after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The head coach says his side need to be more clinical in attack at Preston North End on Wednesday night

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Press focus on Town boss David Wagner before the game.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails record John Smith's Stadium attendance
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Did you see Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace steal Huddersfield Town's tactical note?
  3. David Wagner
    David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will bounce back after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday fan gallery?
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on the key to beating Huddersfield Town

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent