Huddersfield Town have made another useful addition to their squad as they prepare for their debut Premier League campaign.

To complement the outlay of £35m worth of playing talent this summer, the club have installed a cryotherapy unit from industry leaders, CryoAction.

The technology helps players meet the physical rigours of top-flight football with the newly-installed four person chamber installed at Huddersfield Town’s PPG Canalside training ground this summer.

In the unit, players can endure temperatures as low as -160°C with the procedure already being readily integrated as part of Town's recovery protocols during a hectic pre-season.

CryoAction co-founder, Ian Saunders commented “We are delighted to be working with Huddersfield Town in their first season in the Premier League.

“We hope that the installation of our cryotherapy chamber and the adoption of the treatment used by so many of our other elite clients in football will help the players stay healthy and recover faster from the physical demands of the modern game.”

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Performance Services, Dr John Iga, said: “Our playing style and training regime are well documented and necessitate that we have the most comprehensive approaches to player recovery possible, and cryotherapy forms an important part of our strategy.”

Already adopted at the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton, the whole body cryotherapy unit installed is a transportable unit,comprising a dual chamber cryotherapy suite complete with CCTV, monitors, 02 sensors, heated windows, audio system and touch screen control panel.

David Morris of CryoAction said “Huddersfield Town, like so many of our Premier League clients, the technology enables their players to recover from fatigue, reduce the impact of soft tissue injuries, while improving the players immunity and overall wellbeing.

“We look forward to working with everyone at the club and wish them good fortune this season and beyond.”