Huddersfield Town have approached AS Monaco over the availability of defender Terence Kongolo - according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim 23-year-old Netherlands international is a loan target for the Terriers, with the defender open to a move to the Premier League.

Kongolo, who can play at left back or centre back, joined the French champions from Feyenoord over the summer, but has made just six appearances for Les Monégasques since the £11.4m switch.

The Swiss-born player was born to Congolese parents, but he qualifies for the Netherlands after growing up in the country.

The young defender made his World Cup debut for the Oranje against Chile back in 2014 and is brother to Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo - currently on loan at League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Kongolo also has Europa League and Champions League experience with Feyenoord and Monaco respectively.