Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed teenager Deshane Dalling after a trial.

The 18-year-old free agent, who has been playing as an attacking midfielder for Staines Town, has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Dalling, who featured in Town Under 23s’ win over Hull City at PPG Canalside before Christmas, will join the development squad.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on receiving no calls for his players Share this video Watch Next

Town academy manager Steve Weaver said: “Deshane impressed during his trial period at the club.

“He’s an exciting player who looks to attack opposition defenders, commit them, and make things happen in the final third.

“Deshane obviously has a talent and it’s an exciting thought that he’s never been at a professional club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on what type of forward he wants Share this video Watch Next

“We’re looking forward to seeing him improve once he settles into full-time training under the guidance of (senior professional development coach) Frankie Bunn.”

Staines play in the Ryman Isthmian League, with Dalling coming through their Under 18 team.

The right footer has scored twice at first-team level this season.