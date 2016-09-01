Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy helps Australia to victory

  • Updated
  • By

The midfielder hit the bar in the World Cup qualifier against Iraq

Aaron Mooy tackles Newcastle's Rolando Aarons

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy helped Australia clinch a 2-0 win over Iraq in their World Cup qualifier in Perth.

The on-loan Manchester City man shot against the bar before goals from Massimo Luongo and Tomi Juric sealed success in front of an 18,923 crowd.

Watch: Aaron Mooy in action in Australia
QPR’s Luongo slid home the opener on 58 minutes before Lucerne’s Juric notched from a Mooy corner on 65.

It was a 17th international for former Melbourne City player Mooy, who has been a big hit since joining Town this summer.

He has started all six games so far this season and played a key role in David Wagner’s side’s march to the top of the Championship.

Now he will aim to help the Socceroos continue their winning start in the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for 2018.

Australia, who face the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, are in a group which also includes Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

There are home and away games running through to this time next year.

The top two in each of two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Mooy, who has scored five goals for his country, is due back in the UK ahead of Town’s next Championship game at Leeds United on Saturday week, September 10.

Why Huddersfield Town's behind-closed-doors friendly against Liverpool FC will be so useful

Huddersfield Town's Phillip Billing is expected to get a run-out on Friday as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The sides face each other at Melwood this Friday with David Wagner's side set to give a run-out to the likes of Philip Billing and Ivan Paurevic

