Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy helps Australia to victory

  • Updated
  • By

The Socceroos have started their latest World Cup qualification phase strongly

Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town in action for the Socceroos

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy helped Australia beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 to take another step towards the 2018 World Cup.

The on-loan Manchester City midfielder hit the bar before Tim Cahill struck late to seal the win in Abu Dhabi, where temperatures were 30 degrees plus.

It was an 18th full international for Mooy, who will now return to prepare for Town’s Championship derby at Leeds United on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has played a key role for David Wagner’s table-toppers, starting all six league and cup games.

David Wagner talks about Town's fitness levels:

Mooy also featured as Australia kicked off the third phase of Asian confederation qualification with a 2-0 win over Iraq in Perth last Thursday.

They are in a group which also includes Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

There are home and away games running through to this time next year.

The top two in each of two six-strong groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Cahill demonstrated his enduring value to Australia by coming off the bench to score.

The 36-year-old former Millwall and Everton player, his country’s all-time leading scorer with 48, is now playing for Mooy’s former club Melbourne City.

Huddersfield Town latest

