Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy ready for another Australia appearance

The 26-year-old Manchester City loanee is keeping his feet firmly on the ground

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy, right, in action for Australia against Saudi Arabia

Aaron Mooy is taking it one game at a time - whether it’s for Huddersfield Town or Australia.

The midfielder is on loan to David Wagner’s Championship leaders from Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Town are preparing for Sunday’s big lunchtime derby with Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium (12.00).

But Mooy’s immediate focus in on Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday (10.00am British time) after which he will return to England.

The 26-year-old is from Sydney but will be on familiar territory in Melbourne, where victory would keep Australia firmly on track for the 2018 World Cup finals.

He spent two seasons with A-League club Melbourne City before joining Manchester City this summer.

The season-long loan to Town came after he signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Mooy is an ever-present for Wagner’s side and is set to make his 20th appearance for Australia against Japan.

His 19th came in the 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Thursday which left those two sides neck and neck on seven points at the top of Qualifying Group B.

The top two in each of the two groups go through to the 2018 finals while he two third-placed nations go into a play-off system.

Mooy said of his experience with Town: “It’s still only 11 games in and I;m not getting carried away.

“Huddersfield were a good fit — I met the manager and his high pressing, possession style was similar to the Socceroos (Australia) and has worked well for me before.

“There’s competition so I need to play well to keep my spot. It’s good, it puts pressure on me to perform.”

On his return to Melbourne, Mooy said: “I left on good terms so it’s good to be back where I have fond memories.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

How England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy slipped through Huddersfield Town net

Club were keeping tabs on the striker when he was at FC Halifax Town

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Manchester City FC
People
David Wagner
Aaron Mooy

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner shakes hands with the match officials at the final whistle.
  1. David Wagner
    FA fine for Huddersfield Town boss
  2. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United, Leeds and Reading ready for January deals
  3. David Wagner
    Flying High: New Huddersfield Town record on cards for Sheffield Wednesday visit?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's mid-season Africa Cup of Nations boost
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    How England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy slipped through Huddersfield Town net

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent