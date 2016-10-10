Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy ready for another Australia appearance

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy, right, in action for Australia against Saudi Arabia

Aaron Mooy is taking it one game at a time - whether it’s for Huddersfield Town or Australia.

The midfielder is on loan to David Wagner’s Championship leaders from Manchester City.

Town are preparing for Sunday’s big lunchtime derby with Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium (12.00).

But Mooy’s immediate focus in on Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday (10.00am British time) after which he will return to England.

The 26-year-old is from Sydney but will be on familiar territory in Melbourne, where victory would keep Australia firmly on track for the 2018 World Cup finals.

He spent two seasons with A-League club Melbourne City before joining Manchester City this summer.

The season-long loan to Town came after he signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Mooy is an ever-present for Wagner’s side and is set to make his 20th appearance for Australia against Japan.

His 19th came in the 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Thursday which left those two sides neck and neck on seven points at the top of Qualifying Group B.

The top two in each of the two groups go through to the 2018 finals while he two third-placed nations go into a play-off system.

Mooy said of his experience with Town: “It’s still only 11 games in and I;m not getting carried away.

“Huddersfield were a good fit — I met the manager and his high pressing, possession style was similar to the Socceroos (Australia) and has worked well for me before.

“There’s competition so I need to play well to keep my spot. It’s good, it puts pressure on me to perform.”

On his return to Melbourne, Mooy said: “I left on good terms so it’s good to be back where I have fond memories.”