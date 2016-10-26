Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is in the initial Australia squad for next month’s World Cup qualifier in Thailand.

The inclusion of the on-loan Manchester City man comes as no surprise with the 26-year-old being in fine form for Town, who are third in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s visit to Fulham .

And the former Melbourne City player has played in all four of Australia’s third-phase qualifiers so far taking the Sydneysider’s total number of appearances for the Socceroos to 20 (with five goals).

The clash with Thailand is at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 15 (Noon in Britain) - the international break meaning David Wagner ’s side don’t have a match the previous weekend.

Mooy will be back with Town for the Championship trip to Cardiff City the following Saturday, November 19.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on the new Zinedine Zidane - Aaron Mooy

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will name his final 23-man squad after this weekend’s games.

The Socceroos are in a six-nation qualification group with home and away games running through to next September, the top two in each of the two groups qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Postecoglou’s side are second in their group, two points behind Saudi Arabia and one ahead of Japan.

After beating Iraq at home and the United Arab Emirates away, they drew in Saudi Arabia and at home to Japan .

The clash with Thailand is proceeding as planned in Bangkok following uncertainty over the status of the match after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Midfield Maestro Aaron Mooy in profile

“We are happy that the game is going ahead but completely understand the sensitivities,” said Postecoglou. “We will be in Bangkok for a longer than usual period as we only have one match in this window.

“That means we will have a good lead in to ensure we are well prepared.

“We are currently sitting second in what is a very tight group and after this game we will be at the halfway stage of qualification so this game is important.”

Postecoglou has recalled forwards Tommy Oar (Brisbane Roar) and Japan-based Nathan Burns after being disappointed with his side’s disjointed attack against Japan, Australia needing a second-half penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Postecoglou has also included uncapped midfielder Luke Brattan as a reward for his bright form for Melbourne City.

Provisional Australian Squad to face Thailand

Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Luke Brattan (Melbourne City), Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Milos Degenek (1860 Munich), Adam Federici (Bournemouth), Jason Geria (Melbourne Victory), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Apostolos Giannou (Guangzhou R&F), Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam), Chris Ikonomidis (Aarhus), Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), James Jeggo (SK Sturm Graz), Tomi Juric (FC Lucerne), Robbie Kruse (Bayer Leverkusen), Mitchell Langerak (Vfb Stuttgart), Mathew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Ryan McGowan (Henan Jianye), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Town), Tommy Oar (Brisbane Roar), Josh Risdon (Perth Glory), Tommy Rogic (Celtic), Mathew Ryan (Valencia), Trent Sainsbury (Jiangsu Suning), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), Matthew Spiranovic (Hangzhou Greentown), Bailey Wright (Preston North End).