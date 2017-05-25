Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy has been shortlisted for the SkyBet Championship PFA Fans' Player of the Season.

The Australian midfielder has been in scintillating form for David Wagner's men since making the move to the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City .

His contribution to the cause has helped the side to Monday's Play-Off final against Reading FC for a place in the Premier League for the first-time in the club's history.

And his performance have led to a quartet of awards including Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 Player of the Year award as well as being selected in the EFL’s Team of the Season and the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year .

The shortlist was chosen by an expert panel, including Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Peter Beagrie, former referee Mike Riley and chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation Malcolm Clarke.

Also in the running is Leeds United striker Chris Wood, who was the top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, and Anthony Knockaert, who grabbed 15 goals for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mooy also faces competition from Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, Reading forward Yann Kermorgant and Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham.

To vote visit the SkySports website before 7pm tonight to cast your vote with the winner being announced on Friday at 10am.

