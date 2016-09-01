Huddersfield Town man on duty with Australia

Aaron Mooy in action for Town against Wolves on Saturday

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy will win his 17th Australia cap in today’s World Cup 2018 qualifier against Iraq in Perth, which kicks off at 11.30am BST.

The 25-year-old has been a big hit since joining Town on loan from Manchester City.

He has started all six games so far this season and played a key role in David Wagner’s side’s march to the top of the Championship.

Now the ex-Melbourne City man will aim to help the Socceroos make a winning start to the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for 2018.

Australia, who face the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, are in a group which also includes Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

There are home and away games running through to this time next year.

The top two in each of two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Mooy, who has scored five goals for his country, is due back in the UK ahead of Town’s next Championship game at Leeds United on Saturday week, September 10.