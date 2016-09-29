Login Register
Huddersfield Town man gets another Wales call-up

  • Updated
  • By

On-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward is a Chris Coleman pick

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.
Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward with boss David Wagner

Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward will head into action at Ipswich Town on Saturday boosted by another Wales call-up.

He’s one of three keepers in Chris Coleman’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Georgia.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 2-1 win over Rotherham United
The on-loan Liverpool man, 23, is an ever-present for Town, who top the Championship going into the Portman Road clash.

Ipswich’s on-loan Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence is also included, as are former Town loan duo Emyr Huws and Simon Church.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is ruled out by a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old was Wales’ outstanding player at Euro 2016, but was suspended for the 2-0 semi-final defeat by Portugal.

He was injured on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Wales started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Moldova in September and play Austria away next Thursday before Georgia come to Cardiff on Sunday, October 9.

Wrexham product Ward has three caps.

He’s the third Town player to receive an international call-up fo games during he forthcoming break after Aaron Mooy and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

On-loan Manchester City Midfielder Mooy, another ever-present, will be with Australia for their World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan.

He has 18 caps and shone in the Socceroos’ recent wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Centre-back Stankovic is in the Slovenia Under 21 squad for their Euro 2017 qualifiers in Lithuania and Serbia.

The close-season signing from Borussia Dortmund made his Championship debut as a late substitute in Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.

The German boss is reportedly a potential target of the Rams who suspended current boss Nigel Pearson on Tuesday night

