Huddersfield Town man helps Australia claim draw

  • Updated
  • By

Aaron Mooy was on duty against Saudi Arabia

Aaron Mooy competes with Saudi Abdulamlek Al Khaibri

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy made his 19th appearance for Australia in their World Cup qualifier in Saudi Arabia.

The sides remain neck and neck at the top of the six-nation Group B with seven points from three games after an exciting 2-2 draw in Jeddah.

On-loan Manchester City man Mooy and his Socceroos teammates will now switch their attention to Tuesday’s meeting with Japan.

Victory in Melbourne would be a huge tonic to Australia’s qualification bid.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides face a two-legged clash to seal an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Mooy, an ever-present for Town this season, played the full 90 minutes against the Saudis in Jeddah.

He claimed an assist, delivering the corner from which centre-back Trent Sainsbury equalised just before the break.

Taisir Al Jassem had given Saudi Arabia the lead after five minutes.

Tomi Juric put Australia ahead in the 71st minute at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

But former Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year Nassir Al Shamrani came off the bench to score a 79th-minute equaliser for Saudi Arabia.

Next up for Saudi Arabia is Tuesday’s clash with the United Arab Emirates, also in Jeddah.

Huddersfield Town LIVE Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Latest Championship transfer rumours 5 Reasons Why David Wagner Should Stay
People
Aaron Mooy
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

