Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town loanee Jordy Hiwula could be involved at Wembley this weekend as Bradford City look to secure a spot in next season's Championship.

Hiwula joined the Bantams on a season-long loan in the summer and has proven a strong addition to the Bradford side.

The forward currently leads the scoring charts for Stuart McCall's side, bagging 12 goals in all competitions for the Bantams.

Hiwula has also proved his worth creatively, making three assists this season - putting him fifth in the Bradford rankings.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Despite his stats this term, the forward has played just 21 minutes of play-off football this season - having come off the bench in Bradford's semi-final first leg against Fleetwood Town.

But the 22-year-old will be hoping he has a bigger role to play when the Bantams face Millwall under the famous Wembley arch today.

Ahead of the semi-finals, Hiwula told the Telegraph and Argus: “I’ve noticed that all the strikers have been working even harder towards the end of the season. Everyone wants to be in the team for the play-offs.

“We know we’ve all got to work hard whether we’re in the team or not or coming on for ten minutes. We all need to contribute and I feel that all the boys have been doing that.”

For those wanting to watch the League One play-off final, it is being shown on Sky Sports 1 with kick off at 3pm.