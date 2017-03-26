Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's match against Newcastle United was watched by 435,000 people, putting in 10th in the standings for largest TV audience for a Championship match this season.

The match at the John Smith's Stadium sits just behind Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Barnsley and the Whites and Sheffield Wednesday in the list, which is dominated by Newcastle matches.

The top seven matches all feature the Toon, with the Magpies' fixture against Leeds at the top of the pile.

Newcastle matches against Brighton, Wednesday, Blackburn, Fulham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest make up the top 10, with this term's figures dwarfing those of last season.

The play-off final contested between Hull and Wednesday last year was watched by 674,000 people and is usually the most-watched 'Championship' match of the season.

But two matches have already eclipsed that number this year and we could see the first Championship match to be watched by more than one million people in the coming weeks as Leeds' trip to Newcastle is due to be televised live on Sky Sports.

Top 10 TV audiences of the season so far:

1. Leeds v Newcastle 826,000

2. Brighton v Newcastle 705,000

3. Newcastle v Sheffield Wednesday 598,000

4. Blackburn v Newcastle 584,000

5. Fulham v Newcastle 531,000

6. Aston Villa v Newcastle 524,000

7. Forest v Newcastle 444,000

8. Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds 444,000

9. Barnsley v Leeds 443,000

10. Town v Newcastle 435,000

Last year’s top 10:

1. Hull v Sheffield Wednesday 674,000

2. Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday 647,000

3. Burnley v QPR 547,000

4. Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley 514,000

5. Burnley v Brighton 498,000

6. Sheffield Wednesday v Derby 464,000

7. Hull v Derby 458,000

8. Forest v Leeds 446,000

9. QPR v Hull 441,000

10. Wolves v Leeds 415,000