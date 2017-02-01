Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town players Martin Cranie and Dean Whitehead are out of contract at the John Smith's Stadium in the summer.

Head coach David Wagner activated a year-long extension to the full-back's deal last summer, with both contracts now coming to an end in June.

The former Stoke City man had been linked with a move to Wigan Athletic last month, but will now see out his two-year deal at Town - unless the club choose to extend the 35-year-old's contract.

When June comes around, it will also signal the last 12 months of Nahki Wells and Chris Lowe's Town deals.

In terms of loans, Aaron Mooy, Danny Ward, Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown are all contracted until May 31 this year - two days after the scheduled date of the play-off final.

Elias Kachunga's deal runs until late June and it is understood that Town have an option to buy built into the Ingolstadt striker's contract.