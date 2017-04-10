Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy has been included in the EFL's Team of the Season after a string of fine performances for the club this campaign.

The recognition comes after last night's end of season awards ceremony in London which also saw Tommy Smith in attendance after the full-back was included in the SkyBet Championship team of the year.

David Wagner was also included as the Championship manager of the season during last month's announcement based on votes submitted by a regional media representative of each of the 72 clubs.

And last night's accolade for Mooy saw the overall Football League team of the season selected from each of the three division's winners.

The Australian international, on a season-long loan from Manchester City, has been integral to Huddersfield Town's rise to third in the table, making 42 appearances and scoring four goals so far this term.

Mooy was joined by Brighton & Hove Albion duo David Stockdale and Anthony Knockaert, Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and Leeds United's Pontus Jansson and Chris Wood in the best XI side.

Knockaert was also named the Championship Player of the Season with five players come from Leagues One and Two while Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson was named the overall manager of the year.