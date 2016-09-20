Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town midfielder in Australia squad

  • Updated
  • By

Aaron Mooy already has 18 internationals under his belt

Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy is in the Australia squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan next month.

The inclusion of the in-form midfielder is no surprise after he shone in the recent wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The on-loan Manchester City man is an ever-present for Championship leaders Town this season.

He returned from the latter match in Abu Dhabi to score the derby winner at Leeds United.

Ange Postecoglou’s Socceroos face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Thursday October 6 and Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday 11.

Mooy, 26, who has 18 caps, has just joined Manchester City from Melbourne City.

Australia are in the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Their group also includes Thailand and there are home and away games running through to next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Preston North End defender Bailey Wright comes back into the Australia squad after missing the last two matches through injury.

Postecoglou has called up youngsters Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam) and James Jeggo (Sturm Graz) after strong starts to the domestic season in Europe.

Twelve months on and how do David Wagner's Huddersfield Town stack up against Chris Powell's?

The squad will start arriving into Jeddah on Sunday October 2, the day after Town visit Ipswich Town, for the match against a Saudi Arabian side who also won their first two games.

Mooy will be back for Town’s following game at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Trial for former Liverpool player as Huddersfield Town Under 23s lose at Coventry City

Alex O'Hanlon was handed a run-out at the Ricoh Arena

Related Tags

Organisations
Emirates
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Aaron Mooy

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: How many points Huddersfield Town need to get promoted to the Premier League
  2. Liverpool FC
    Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Twelve months on and how do David Wagner's Huddersfield Town stack up against Chris Powell's?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town give trial to former Liverpool player
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent