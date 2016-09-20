Huddersfield Town midfielder in Australia squad

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy is in the Australia squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan next month.

The inclusion of the in-form midfielder is no surprise after he shone in the recent wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

The on-loan Manchester City man is an ever-present for Championship leaders Town this season.

He returned from the latter match in Abu Dhabi to score the derby winner at Leeds United.

Ange Postecoglou’s Socceroos face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Thursday October 6 and Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday 11.

Mooy, 26, who has 18 caps, has just joined Manchester City from Melbourne City.

Australia are in the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Their group also includes Thailand and there are home and away games running through to next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Preston North End defender Bailey Wright comes back into the Australia squad after missing the last two matches through injury.

Postecoglou has called up youngsters Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam) and James Jeggo (Sturm Graz) after strong starts to the domestic season in Europe.

The squad will start arriving into Jeddah on Sunday October 2, the day after Town visit Ipswich Town, for the match against a Saudi Arabian side who also won their first two games.

Mooy will be back for Town’s following game at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.