Wigan Athletic want Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Whitehead.

That’s the suggestion ahead of the Monday afternoon meeting between the Championship rivals at the DW Stadium.

As the January transfer window opens, it’s also being claimed that Barnsley are tracking Town forward Harry Bunn.

But both players featured in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers and were in the party which headed to Wigan on Sunday.

Whitehead came in for the injured Jonathan Hogg to skipper Town on his 600th career appearance against Blackburn.

The former Oxford United, Sunderland and Stoke City man has played 43 times for Town since joining from Middlesbrough in 2015.

But only seven of those appearances have come this time around, and the 34-year-old rejected a switch to Rotherham United during the summer.

As well as Hogg, head coach David Wagner has midfield options in on-loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing.

Croatian Ivan Paurevic is also on the books, but has struggled to settle since his close-season switch from Russian football.

Meanwhile Town Under 23 skipper Regan Booty has been catching the eye in the midfield role at development level.

Manchester City product Bunn joined Town in 2014.

The 24-year-old has made 92 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

He came off the bench against Blackburn for a 14th game of the season (four starts).

Wagner has other existing wide options in Elias Kachunga, Rajiv van La Parra, Sean Scannell and Joe Lolley, who is pushing for a return after a foot injury.