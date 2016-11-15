Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy won his 21st cap as Australia were held 2-2 by Thailand in their World Cup qualifier in Bangkok.

It was a third stalemate in succession for the Socceroos, who dropped to third in Asian Confederation Group B as Japan beat leaders Saudi Arabia 2-1.

WATCH: Former Huddersfield Town man Kiatisuk "Zico" Senamung breaks down in tears after Thailand claim draw against Australia

A win over a Thailand side managed by former Town player Kiatisuk ‘Zico’ Senamung would have put Australia top at the halfway stage.

The Socceroos are in a six-nation group with home and away games running through to next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the 2018 finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Mooy, who is on loan from Manchester City, played for the full 90 minutes.

He will now return to join in preparations for Town’s Championship clash at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Australia needed two penalties, both scored by Aston Villa’s Mile Jedinak, to gain a hard-earned point.

Zico’s Thailand had lost all four of their previous qualifiers.