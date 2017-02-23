Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town creative midfielder Izzy Brown is hoping to be back in action on Saturday after being substituted in the first half against Reading.

The Chelsea loanee lasted just over half an hour in Town's win over the Royals before coming off due to illness.

Brown had complained of blurry vision before winning the Terriers' first penalty since March 2016 and was replaced by Jack Payne shortly afterwards.

But the Town man took to Twitter on Wednesday to reassure fans that he is recovering from the illness and hopes to play a part in the Terriers' match against Barnsley this weekend.

Brown tweeted: "Feeling a little better, can't wait for the weekend."

David Wagner will likely give an update on the 20-year-old at his pre-match press conference on Friday.