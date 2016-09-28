Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg set for milestone moment at Ipswich Town

Jonathan Hogg will hit the 100 appearances milestone for Huddersfield Town at Ipswich Town on Saturday with boss David Wagner saying: “Here's to the next century!”

The German head coach is a big fan of the industrious midfielder, signed for £400,000 from Watford three years ago, when Mark Robins was manager.

Hogg, who signed a new Town contract last month, has proved a great fit in Wagner’s full-throttle 4-2-3-1 system.

And his manager is determined to do all he can to keep the 27-year-old former Aston Villa player injury free.

The Middlesbrough junior product whose deal runs until 2019 (Town have a further year’s option) has had a series of spells on the sidelines.

After playing 37 times in his first season, his games tallies for 2014/15 and 15/16 were 27 and 24 respectively.

Hogg has featured in all 11 Championship and League Cup games this season, but has twice missed out on a starting slot.

That was the case against Rotherham United this week, when he came on after 80 minutes of the 2-1 victory which took Town to 22 points from 30.

Wagner explained: “For me it is very important that Hoggy plays a season without an injury. This is a big target for both of us. For this we have to give him a rest at the right moments.

“Because of the style of his game, the aggression and energy, he has to rest sometimes or there will be problems.

“I thought Tuesday was one of those moments, and I was pleased with the way Dean Whitehead came in and played.

“He is a very good competitor for Hoggy, who accepts why he does not start every game.

“He is intelligent enough to know why we are doing this. Before we have had Hoggy at an unbelievably high level for six weeks, then he is 12 weeks out injured.

“I want 10 months from him!”