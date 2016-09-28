Login Register
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg set for milestone moment at Ipswich Town

German head coach David Wagner sees the industrious midfielder as a key component to his side with plenty more still to come

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg in action against Queens Park Rangers.
Jonathan Hogg will hit the 100 appearances milestone for Huddersfield Town at Ipswich Town on Saturday with boss David Wagner saying: “Here's to the next century!”

The German head coach is a big fan of the industrious midfielder, signed for £400,000 from Watford three years ago, when Mark Robins was manager.

Hogg, who signed a new Town contract last month, has proved a great fit in Wagner’s full-throttle 4-2-3-1 system.

And his manager is determined to do all he can to keep the 27-year-old former Aston Villa player injury free.

The Middlesbrough junior product whose deal runs until 2019 (Town have a further year’s option) has had a series of spells on the sidelines.

After playing 37 times in his first season, his games tallies for 2014/15 and 15/16 were 27 and 24 respectively.

Hogg has featured in all 11 Championship and League Cup games this season, but has twice missed out on a starting slot.

That was the case against Rotherham United this week, when he came on after 80 minutes of the 2-1 victory which took Town to 22 points from 30.

Wagner explained: “For me it is very important that Hoggy plays a season without an injury. This is a big target for both of us. For this we have to give him a rest at the right moments.

“Because of the style of his game, the aggression and energy, he has to rest sometimes or there will be problems.

“I thought Tuesday was one of those moments, and I was pleased with the way Dean Whitehead came in and played.

“He is a very good competitor for Hoggy, who accepts why he does not start every game.

“He is intelligent enough to know why we are doing this. Before we have had Hoggy at an unbelievably high level for six weeks, then he is 12 weeks out injured.

“I want 10 months from him!”

Will the FA appoint another England manager with a Huddersfield Town connection?

Could England be set to replace former Town player Sam Allardyce with former Town boss Steve Bruce?

Former player Sam Allardyce could be replaced by a former Town manager, Steve Bruce, if bookmakers odds are to be believed

Huddersfield Town set to face former trialist Leon Best at Portman Road this weekend

Leon Best in action for Huddersfield Town U21s against Ipswich U21s during his trial at the club.

The 30-year-old striker signed a one-year deal last month to bolster Ipswich Town's attacking options

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United battle Watford for Senegalese defender
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Rotherham fan gallery?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Home form, Hefele and a return for old Huddersfield Town favourite
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    "We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow Rotherham away": Huddersfield Town fans on last night's victory
  5. Jonathan Hogg
    Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg set for milestone moment at Ipswich Town

