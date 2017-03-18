Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed midfielder Jonathan Hogg suffered a fracture in his neck when injured in the defeat at Bristol City.

But while the 28-year-old kingpin is expected to miss the rest of the season and Town’s push for promotion under David Wagner, the great news for supporters is that he’s in no immediate danger and will be back to playing when his aftercare is complete.

Hogg was carried off on a stretcher in the early stages of the 4-0 loss at Ashton Gate and spent the night in Bristol Royal Infirmary for checks and scans.

He was released on Saturday afternoon and returned to Huddersfield.

Town say the player, who was hurt in a freak collision with teammate Mark Hudson, was conscious throughout his treatment and completely aware of his situation

A statement on the club website, htafc.com, Town said: “Jonathan was removed from the field of play in the eighth minute yesterday evening due to concerns of a potential neck injury after an accidental collision with teammate Mark Hudson.

“Jonathan was subsequently referred onwards to Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he underwent further investigations yesterday evening and early this morning (18 March).

“The results have detailed a fracture within his cervical spine (neck).

“He remained in hospital throughout this morning for ongoing observations and underwent further investigations concerning the associated soft tissues within his injured area. The results of this scan have confirmed no significant trauma to any of the soft tissues.

“He was discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon and will now continue with his aftercare in Yorkshire concerning his fracture management.

“Throughout both days, Jonathan has been conscious and completely aware of his situation.

“Although he is expected to miss the rest of the 2016/17 season, the Club is happy that Jonathan is in no immediate danger and looks forward to seeing ‘Hoggy’ back out on the pitch as soon as is safely possible.

“Alongside Jonathan, everyone at the club would like to thank the medical staff at Bristol City and the NHS staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary for ensuring Jonathan was looked after and received appropriate care.”