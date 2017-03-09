Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Billing's fine recent performances for Huddersfield Town have been rewarded with a first call-up for the Denmark Under-20 squad.

The 20-year-old midfielder will travel with the national squad for two Under-20 friendlies set to take place during the international break at the end of this month.

The Danes travel to Marbella to take on Czech Republic on March 24 (6.15pm kick-off local time) before facing Romania at the same venue on March 27 (1pm kick-off).

The announcement comes after a number of stunning performances from the youngster over the past month with praise ringing in his ears from impressive showings against Manchester City as well as scoring the winner against Reading FC.

Billing, who joined Town from Esbjerg in 2013, already has a cap for Denmark at Under-19 level, when he came on as a substitute in a friendly win over Norway back in September 2014.

The midfielder has subsequently made 33 appearances for Town, scoring three goals with 19 of those appearances, and two goals, coming during the current campaign.