Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing will be out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury picked up in the Terriers' 2-0 defeat to Swansea City earlier this month.

The Denmark Under 21 international was stretchered off the Liberty Stadium pitch after a Rajiv Van La Parra pass struck his leg in the 60th minute, causing him to damage the lateral ligament complex of his right ankle.

The ankle requires surgery, with the club expecting a three-month recuperation period for the 6'6" midfielder.

On Billing's injury, Town head coach David Wagner said: “Phil has had surgery on his ankle today and we would all like to wish him a speedy recovery.

“The focus now is to help him return fitter and stronger than before, so he is ready to help us for the rest of the Premier League season.”

Billing has made nine appearances for Town so far this season, scoring once in the 2-1 EFL Cup win over Rotherham in August.