Regan Booty remains on trial at Yeovil Town but a deal to take the midfielder to the club on loan is yet to be completed.

The Town midfielder (pictured) was present for the taking of the team’s squad photo yesterday afternoon and was part of an individual photo shoot at Huish Park.

The 19-year-old played in the second half of Saturday’s 4-2 friendly win over Tiverton Town and both Yeovil Town manager Darren Way and his Huddersfield counterpart David Wagner have said that there have been discussions over a potential loan deal .

Speaking yesterday afternoon, Way insisted, however, that no such deal has yet been struck and said that he would be taking nothing for granted until a contract has been signed.

He said: “At the moment we would like to do the deal but as far as contracts being drawn up from both sides, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“Until someone pushes pen to paper in football you can never be confident in football.”

Yeovil travel to Luton Town for their Sky Bet League Two opener on Saturday.