The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince is in a financial dispute with former club Blackpool FC over a six-figure fee believed to be owed to him when he left the club.

The 25-year-old left Bloomfield Road for Hull City in 2014 for a compensatory fee of around £2.3m with the winger's contract apparently stipulating he would be due a percentage.

However, Blackpool argue the fact Ince rejected a new deal and allowed his contract to run down negates their obligation to pay the midfielder a cut.

Ince has since been working with the PFA's legal team to resolve the issue but no date has been set for a hearing, likely to take place at PFA headquarters.

A Blackpool spokesman said: “We are aware of this matter, which is ongoing, but have no comment to make at this time.”