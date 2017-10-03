Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince is in a financial dispute with former club Blackpool FC over a six-figure fee believed to be owed to him when he left the club.
The 25-year-old left Bloomfield Road for Hull City in 2014 for a compensatory fee of around £2.3m with the winger's contract apparently stipulating he would be due a percentage.
However, Blackpool argue the fact Ince rejected a new deal and allowed his contract to run down negates their obligation to pay the midfielder a cut.
Ince has since been working with the PFA's legal team to resolve the issue but no date has been set for a hearing, likely to take place at PFA headquarters.
A Blackpool spokesman said: “We are aware of this matter, which is ongoing, but have no comment to make at this time.”