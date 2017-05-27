Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC sports reporter Mark ‘Clem’ Clemmit believes Huddersfield Town’s ability to dig in and grind out a result may see them over the line against Reading FC.

David Wagner’s side have built much of their success this season in a never-say-die attitude which has seen a number of late winners for the side during the SkyBet Championship campaign.

And although the 54-year-old believes the margins are fine between both sides and their similarly styled bosses, if it went the distance Town may have the edge.

“I think it is very evenly poised,” Mark Clemmit said. “It’s fine margins in these finals and it certainly is between these two.

“Whatever David Wagner has done here, Jaap Stam has not been far off doing similar and being equally impressive for Reading.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Jaap because, for someone of his stature in the game, he’s gone back and learnt his trade at the Ajax Academy over the last decade.

“He’s worked with the Under 9s, the Under 11s and worked his way up, reinventing the whole style of play.

“The game could be won on sheer tenacity and I think that might just favour Huddersfield Town.

“We know they have this great resilience and they just don’t know when they’re beat and having that in their locker if they need a late winner or goal is great to have.”

The broadcaster, who covers the Football League for the BBC, had nothing but praise for Huddersfield Town’s head coach David Wagner, describing the work he has done with the club as ‘astonishing’.

“This club finished 19th last season and everyone wrote them off at the start of this campaign,” said Clemmit.

“I know the form has gone off a little bit towards the end of the season but to perform so consistently this season is an astonishing stretch of their resources.

“I can’t believe David Wagner has come in and been so successful in such a short spell of time, and he may not believe it himself.”

Don't forget to pick up your special Huddersfield Town at Wembley 16-page pull-out free in today's Huddersfield Examiner.