Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this weekend with history well on the side of the visitors.

Town have not lost to Birmingham in three matches, picking up a win and a draw at St Andrew's as well as another point at the John Smith's Stadium last season.

But Town have not won a home match against the Blues wince January 5, 2008 when goals from Luke Beckett and Chris Brandon sealed a 2-1 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup third round.

You have to go back even further to find Town's last home league win against Birmingham, however.

In fact, you have to go back 20 years and 28 days.

By October 8, 1996, Brian Horton's Town had won four of their opening eight games in Division One, losing only one match at the McAlpine Stadium in the process - a 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Birmingham came into the match having lost just two games on the road in their opening seven matches of the season - 1-0 losses to Manchester City and Tranmere.

An even game was expected, but it turned out to be just the opposite as Town raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Goals from Rob Edwards, Marcus Stewart and Paul Dalton all but sealed the win for Town in the opening 45 minutes, with the sides playing out a goalless second half.

In the 7330 days since Town fans have seen 12 permanent managers, two promotions, two relegations and four unsuccessful play-off campaigns.

And in the 17 league meetings between the clubs since that day, Town have notched three wins against the Blues with three or more goals being scored on only four occasions.

It is unlikely the game this weekend will break the three-goal barrier - with both sides' defensive records being in the top 10 in the Championship - but Town will be looking to rewrite history for the umpteenth time this season.

A first win over Newcastle United at St James' Park since 1953, a first point at Villa Park for 29 years and a 22,368-strong home attendance against Sheffield Wednesday have all contributed to an historic start to the season for Town, and there's a feeling that the records won't stop tumbling just yet.

And Town will have to be at their brilliant, history-defying best to overcome a Blues side pushing for a playoff berth.