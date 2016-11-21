Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town can overcome their defensive problems to maintain a challenge at the top end of the Championship.

The 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City was a fourth in six outings for the one-time league leaders who have won nine out of 17 games overall.

And in their last three away games, Town have given away 11 goals, eight to set-pieces.

Town have scored 19 in the league but conceded 21.

“There are always two parts to a game,” said the head coach, who was in charge of Town for the 50th time (19 wins, nine draws, 22 defeats).

“There is how you create the moments, how you stick together in your identity, how you work, how is your attitude, trust and belief?

“On this side I have to praise my players.

“But there is also the other side of how do you defend, particularly against set-pieces - for this we have to blame ourselves.

“This is an area we have worked on, and we were aware of what Cardiff would do.

“I don’t think our problem is as a group but with individuals, and not always the same ones, which makes it harder to deal with.

“In their one-on-one battles, the players have to stay focused, be hungry to defend their goal.

“They have to try to stop an opponent making contact with the ball, and if he does make contact, try to make sure it is without control.

“I think this is the biggest difference between our successful period earlier in the season and this less successful period.

“We have to learn our lessons and go forward.”