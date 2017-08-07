Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias Jorgensen believes Huddersfield Town must play with no fear this season.

The 27-year-old central defender feels that will be the best way for Town to pile up points in their debut Premier League season.

Known as Zanka, Jorgensen was signed in a £3.5m deal from Copenhagen and is earmarked for the big kick-off against Crystal Palace by head coach David Wagner.

The Denmark international, who will wear No25 in front of 20,000-plus season-ticket holders this term, explained: “We are against the odds and favourites to go down, or so I’ve heard.

“So we have nothing to lose and I think it’s important our players are not scared.

“It’s important we try to enjoy the campaign this season and see where it gets us, but obviously the main aim is to stay up.”

Jorgensen, who also played for PSV Eindhoven in Holland, has signed a three-year contract with Town.

Wagner explains what he brings to the cause.

“Matthias is a very complete defender, with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in (which served us well with the signings we made last season too),” said Wagner.

“His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well.”

With Jon Gorenc Stankovic ruled out until Christmas, Town needed the extra defensive option and Wagner went for international quality.

He met with Jorgensen in Germany and the player admits he was totally convinced by the boss that this was the right move.

“He lit a spark in me with his thoughts on the game and the way he likes to play,” said Jorgensen, who has played in the Champions League.

“But he also told me about the mentality of the fans and that’s very healthy. They are hard-working people who like to see players working hard for the team, fighting and doing their best.

“He also told me how closely knit the group is in the dressing room and how he felt that was a major key to the success the club had last year – and since I’ve been here it does seem like a big happy family.

“I felt like this was the right time to move, having known since last summer that I wanted to make the next step, and I feel ready for it, in my best playing age – so there is no better time to go to the best league in the world.”

On the season, he added: “I’m expecting Champions League level every week, but we will give it our very best shot.

“I’ve played before against Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester, so I know a little bit about this level and the fact it’s going to be tough – but we just have to relish that.

“Our own stadium is going to be sold out every game this season, it feels like a special place, so what’s not to like?”