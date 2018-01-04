Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince believes the Terriers must improve in the final third if they are to build on their success so far this season.

The 25-year-old was speaking after Town's 3-0 defeat at Leicester City on New Year's Day, where he felt Town were shown how to be clinical in front of goal by the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

He said: "They've got some talented players in the final third, players on a lot of money and that was the cutting edge.

"They were able to produce that final ball that they were able to create clear cut chances from, and that allowed them to score goals. So it was bitterly disappointing."

Despite having the same amount of possession as Leicester, Ince felt Town weren't brave enough when they had the ball - and this must improve if they are to pick up consistent points in the Premier League.

"We have to work on the training pitch and look at how to break teams down," said the former Derby County man.

"We have to look how to move the ball quicker, then when we are in the final third look to take more risks instead of trying to go backwards and keeping the ball.

"Because at this level you have to create as many chances as you can, and if you create clear ones you have to take them.

"We just need extra bit of quality and game management - this will allow us to put teams under pressure more, because we're not really doing that enough at the moment."

The defeat at Leicester brought Town's hectic festive schedule to a close, but it was a successful one with Town picking up six points - the highlight being a 4-1 away win over Watford.

Despite defeat at the King Power Stadium, Ince feels that the Christmas period has been a good one for the Terriers, and the team will look to improve in order to make it a successful 2018 for the club.

"We've picked up some big points, some points where we had to dig in and earn them," Ince said.

"There is a lot of things we need to work on, but we're in a good position in the table and we have to make sure that it remains that way, we should be looking up and not behind us.

"There's nothing to worry about."

Town travel to Bolton Wanderes in the FA Cup this weekend, with head coach David Wagner expected to rotate his team.

That means when Town face West Ham United on the January 13, it will be a 12 days since their last Premier League game - plenty of time for Ince and his fellow forwards to work hard on the creative side of Town's attacking play.