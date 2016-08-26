David Wagner has said he doesn’t think league tables really mean much until teams have played every other in the division at least once.

But Huddersfield Town’s head coach will surely be happy if his side head into the first international break of the season top of the Championship.

VIDEO: David Wagner on latest signing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

That would underline the bright start Town have made to the new campaign and further boost self-belief ahead of the tough trips to Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion which await.

September also brings home meetings with QPR and Rotherham United either side of a trip to Reading, which last year marked the end of Chris Powell’s reign and the start of the ‘Wagner Revolution’.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

First up is the visit of Wolves - and it demands 100% attention.

Town might be at the top of the second-tier summit for the first time since 1999.

But Wolves are just two places and two points behind, having won two and drawn two to date.

It’s been pointed out that all Town’s 10 points have come against sides in the top half of the current standings while Wolves have only faced sides 13th or below.

But as Wagner is at pains to point out, embryonic tables can be deceptive.

The Black Country side have also chalked up two wins in the League Cup, the most recent at home to Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Town, having had a blank midweek after their first-round elimination at Shrewsbury Town, will hope the Cambridge clash took its toll on Walter Zenga’s side.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper only took over from Kenny Jackett at Molineux the week before the season started following Wolves’ takeover by the Chinese group Fosun International.

But that hasn’t prevented him adding significantly to the squad - and making an early impact.

Among the new boys are Icelandic striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, a star of his country’s eye-catching Euro 2016 campaign and a teammate of Town left-back Chris Lowe’s at Kaiserslautern last season.

The 24-year-old has already scored twice for Wolves, as has Joe Mason, signed from Cardiff City last January.

Meanwhile the likely appearances of Town’s Rajiv van La Parra and the visitors’ Conor Coady against their former clubs adds extra flavour to what should be an intriguing match played in front of another big John Smith’s Stadium crowd.