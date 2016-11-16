Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aron Gunnarsson could be a key man for Cardiff City against Huddersfield Town this Saturday.

The man who captained Iceland to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, beating England along the way, will be back with his club after the World Cup qualifier against Croatia in Zagreb.

Like fourth-bottom Cardiff, the 27-year-old midfielder, signed from Coventry City in 2011, has had a sluggish start to the Championship campaign.

But reports suggest he has come back to life under Neil Warnock.

The former Town manager, appointed on October 5 and seeking a third win in his sixth match in charge, is playing Gunnarsson in a deeper role than before.

“He has been great since I’ve got here,” said Warnock, who saved Rotherham United from the drop last season.

“Aron is enjoying himself and playing with a real smile on his face.”

It might be outside the transfer windows, but hugely experienced Warnock – who is looking to bounce back from successive defeats – has brought in four new players since his arrival in South Wales.

By necessity, ex-Leeds United defender Sol Bamba, midfielders Kieran Richardson and Junior Hoilett and striker Marouane Chamakh were all free agents.

Canada international Hoilett played under Warnock at Queens Park Rangers and Morocco international and ex-Arsenal star Chamakh at Crystal Palace.

Warnock is confident forward Anthony Pilkington will be available to face his former club.

The 28-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last time out through injury.

Warnock can call on other former Town players in defenders Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison and Jazz Richards – and midfielder Emyr Huws.