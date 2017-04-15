Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frustrating, exhilarating, controversial and a late goal – the victory over Preston North End was just another typical Huddersfield Town performance this SkyBet Championship season.

Despite dominating for the majority of the game, David Wagner's side failed to see off a persistent Preston and, with the game level at 2-2, looked as though they would have to settle for a point.

Step forward Collin Quaner, via Aaron Mooy's rebounded penalty effort, to fire home a late winner and seal all three points for the home side.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

Town's fringe players stepped up when called upon

It was great to see both Jack Payne and Collin Quaner come off the bench and get on the scoresheet on Saturday – two players who have endured frustrating times at the John Smith's Stadium recently.

After starting the season so well, a combination of injuries, suspension and stronger form from midfield counterparts has meant Payne has been reduced to a bit part role over the past couple of months.

Likewise, after hitting the ground running with a goal on his debut in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Rochdale back in January, Quaner has struggled to get into a rhythm for Town.

Therefore the goals at the weekend were not just massive for the club but for both players' confidence heading into the remaining Championship run-in.

Philip Billing's injury adds to selection headaches

And Payne may have a key role to play in the coming weeks judging by how Philip Billing limped off with what looked like a nasty groin strain.

The youngster's performances may be a bit indifferent at times but his loss will still be a blow for a side currently without the services of on-loan Chelsea FC duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown.

Mooy reverted to a deeper role alongside Jonathan Hogg after Billing's enforced substitution with Payne coming on in the 'Number 10' role.

Granted, Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn are also back in contention but it is imperative players are not rushed back due to the absence of others.

David Wagner's men need to learn how to take penalties

Penalties being awarded to Town are few and far between but when they do come along it's alarming Town are failing to take them.

Mooy's blushes may have been spared by the quick feet of Quaner but that's two penalties in the league now missed out of three – Rajiv van La Parra's woeful effort against Reading the other.

Although Mooy did convert the last penalty against Newcastle United, the conversion rate is worrying – especially considering the last two times Town have won promotion via the Play-Offs they have done it via penalty shoot-outs.

Forget chasing automatic promotion – let's just enjoy the Play-Offs

And speaking of the Play-Offs, let's all consign ourselves to the end-of-season lottery and forget about notions of catching Newcastle United for the final automatic promotion spot.

David Wagner is correct in saying 'it was never about the top two, it's only about us and what we do' – after all, it was only the previous weekend people were getting nervous as to whether Town would make the top six at all.

Let's just wrap-up a top six spot as soon as possible and begin to rotate the squad in readiness of the two-legged encounter and hopefully a trip to Wembley.

Huddersfield Town are the single goal kings

The 3-2 win over Preston North End means Town have now won more matches by a single goal than any Football League side in a season.

That was Town's 21 such occurrence with Walsall (1998-99), Northampton Town (2015-16) and Derby County (2006-07) all holding the previous record of 20.

The eventual fate of those three sides? Promotion of course – Walsall and Northampton automatically while the Rams via the Play-offs.

Here's hoping it's a sign of things to come for David Wagner's men....