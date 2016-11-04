The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a Halloween horror show at Fulham, Huddersfield Town need to provide their fans with some fireworks ahead of bonfire night.

It has to be said, despite the 5-0 setback at Craven Cottage, the Championship table still looks pretty good ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Birmingham City.

But Town, while up in third, have lost three of their last four matches.

And they have under-performed in two of them (at Preston North End, where they went down 3-1, then Fulham).

So it’s important to rekindle the kind of form which has earned them 28 points from 15 matches overall.

Wagner’s side managed to do it in their last home game against Derby County, which came three days after Preston.

The Rams responded by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last Saturday.

That was another result which underlined the unpredictable nature of the Championship which Town’s head coach David Wagner referred to after the Fulham game.

So far this season, Birmingham haven’t hit the heights achieved by Town, who have had two spells at the summit.

But they have always been handily placed and ahead of the Friday-night West London derby between Brentford and Fulham, are seventh.

Only three sides (Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion) have got the better of Blues (Town have been beaten four times).

But while Wagner’s men have drawn just the once, there have been six stalemates involving the side from St Andrew’s, the most recent last Sunday, when they were held 1-1 at home to derby rivals Aston Villa.

That explains the gap of four places and as many points between them and Town.

There will be plenty of attention on the teamsheet at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Town seek a seventh win in eight outings this season.

Will Wagner make alterations to his defence or stick with players who have otherwise done pretty well this season?

Town finished the Fulham game with two different full-backs, Martin Cranie and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis having replaced Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe.

It seems certain Jonathan Hogg, available again after a one-match suspension for five bookings, will be back in midfield.

And how will the head coach go up front as he tries to find a way to bolster a goals scored tally of 16, one less than his side have conceded?