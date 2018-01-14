Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New boy Alex Pritchard is hoping to fully ignite his Huddersfield Town career next weekend at Stoke City after a disappointing day for David Wagner's side against West Ham United.

Having only signed for the club the previous day, the 24-year-old had to settle for a place on the bench in yesterday's Premier League encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

And the game was already lost for his new side by the time he entered the fray in the 65th minute in place of goalscorer Joe Lolley.

Despite the 4-1 scoreline, the attacking midfielder showed the home faithful enough on his debut, and could even have found the net when his low free-kick was excellently saved by Adrian in the 73rd minute.

On the game and his debut, Alex Pritchard said: “It's always difficult when you are 4-1 down against West Ham but you've still got to give your all and try and get back into the game.

“As long as you put the effort in, give your all and work hard to try to create opportunities then the fans will be alright.

“Individual quality upfront from them today was the difference and they've come away deserved winners.

“Today's not been a great day, we weren't good enough but the position the side are in the table shows what we are capable of and we've got to bounce back at Stoke City.

Despite little familiarity or training with his new team-mates this week, Pritchard immediately looked at ease and says he is already feeling comfortable with the set-up at the club.

“The long days and double sessions are nothing new and hopefully I can settle in very quickly,” he added.

“You want to come in and put your foot down straight away and all the lads have been really good to me so far.

“We all have to work hard to get a result at Stoke away and I am sure the results will come if we take away the errors.”