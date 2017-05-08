Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not appeal Danny Ward's red card received against Cardiff City on Sunday.

The goalkeeper - on loan from Liverpool - handled the ball outside the area when Kenneth Zohore was bearing down on goal in the 20th minute, and will now miss Sunday's play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Town head coach David Wagner was considering an appeal over the sending off, but decided against it today after reviewing footage of the incident.

With Ward now suspended for one match, second-choice stopper Joel Coleman will now get the nod in Town's biggest game of the season so far.

And the sight of the ex-Oldham man between the sticks will not affect the Town faithful, with the 21-year-old impressing when deputising for Ward earlier in the season.

Coleman has made nine appearances for the Terriers so far this season, keeping four clean sheets in the process - including one against Premier League giants Manchester City.

The reserve stopper has also saved one of two penalties he has faced in the league so far this season, compared to Ward's one in seven.