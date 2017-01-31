Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FA Cup success for Lincoln City and Sutton United this season means nine non-league clubs have reached round five since the War.

Colchester United were the first back in 1947/48 - and their victims included Huddersfield Town in round three.

It was a huge scalp for the Essex club, then playing in the Southern League (there was no national non-league division until 1979).

Town, managed by George Stephenson, brother of club legend Clem, were an established top-flight team.

But the likes of keeper Bob Hesford, Eddie Boot, Jimmy Glazzard, Northern Ireland star Peter Doherty and Vic Metcalfe were unable to find a way to the fourth round.

Colchester, who had been formed just 10 years earlier, had seen off Wrexham, of the Third Division North, at the previous stage.

Cup fever gripped the old Roman town, and United’s Layer Road ground was bursting to the seams, with 17,005 crammed in.

It was said there was little room for the linesmen to operate and that Town’s wingers occasionally tripped over spectators encroaching onto the pitch!

Bob Curry scored the only goal of the game to bring joy for the home support.

Colchester claimed another Yorkshire scalp, Bradford Park Avenue, in round four.

The then-Division Two club were beaten 3-2 back at Layer Road, with Curry netting twice.

Colchester’s run was finally ended with a 5-0 defeat at top-flight Blackpool in round five.

The club were to gain election to he Football League in 1950, and claimed another famous FA Cup win, 3-2 at home to Don Revie’s Leeds United, in the fifth round of 1970/71.

The other six to have reached the last 16 as a non-league club are Yeovil Town (1948/49), Blyth Spartans (1977/78), Telford United (1984/85), Kidderminster Harriers (1993/94), Crawley Town (2010/11) and Luton Town (2012/13).

No non-league club has made the quarter-finals.