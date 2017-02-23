Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever additional excitement Huddersfield Town enjoy in the FA Cup this season, none of it will be at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That’s because even if they defeat Manchester City in their fifth-round replay at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, the quarter-final at Middlesbrough will be decided in one fell swoop, without a replay.

That match at Boro, should it come about for David Wagner’s side, will be played on Saturday, March 11, with a 12.15pm kick-off and broadcast live on BT Sport.

And in a first for the FA Cup, both teams would be allowed to make a FOURTH substitute should the tie go to extra time. A penalty shoot-out will take place if it’s still level after that.

There will be no replays in the sixth round and the FA introduced the new rule on replacements as part of that change.

With both semi-finals being played at Wembley, of course, it means there is no chance of Wagner’s men playing in the competition again this season at the John Smith’s.

Winning quarter-finalists will receive £360,000 in prize money. The FA live broadcast fee is £247,500 per club.

Town’s fifth-round replay in Manchester is being broadcast live on BBC1.

Town have an 8,000 allocation of tickets already on sale ahead of Saturday’s crunch Championship trip to Barnsley, when they are looking to chalk a seventh successive league win.